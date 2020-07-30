Global COVID-19 cases surpass 17 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

Global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 17 million on Thursday, the most recent statistics of the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University showed

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 17 million on Thursday, the most recent statistics of the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University showed.

The global count reached 17,029,155 with a total of 667,011 deaths, according to the latest data.

The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 4,423,917 cases and 150,713 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 2,552,265 cases and 90,134 deaths, the tally showed.

Countries with more than 300,000 cases also include India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Britain; and countries with over 30,000 deaths are Britain, Mexico, Italy, India and France, according to the center.