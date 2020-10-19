Global COVID-19 cases top 40 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

The global COVID-19 caseload surpassed the milestone of 40 million on Monday, reaching 40,040,902, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The global COVID-19 caseload surpassed the milestone of 40 million on Monday, reaching 40,040,902, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The number of victims who have succumbed to the disease worldwide totaled 1,113,750, the data showed.

The United States has suffered the most from the pandemic, with 8,154,936 cases and 219,674 fatalities, the tally showed.

Countries with more than 1,000,000 cases also include India, Brazil and Russia, according to the center's website.

Many countries and regions have seen a second wave of COVID-19 and a soaring number of new infections over the past months.