UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Cases Top 40 Mln -- Johns Hopkins University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:06 PM

Global COVID-19 cases top 40 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

The global COVID-19 caseload surpassed the milestone of 40 million on Monday, reaching 40,040,902, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The global COVID-19 caseload surpassed the milestone of 40 million on Monday, reaching 40,040,902, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The number of victims who have succumbed to the disease worldwide totaled 1,113,750, the data showed.

The United States has suffered the most from the pandemic, with 8,154,936 cases and 219,674 fatalities, the tally showed.

Countries with more than 1,000,000 cases also include India, Brazil and Russia, according to the center's website.

Many countries and regions have seen a second wave of COVID-19 and a soaring number of new infections over the past months.

Related Topics

India Russia Brazil United States From Million

Recent Stories

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 390,206, death t ..

1 minute ago

Thailand to hold online trade fair on gems, jewelr ..

1 minute ago

Muhammad Siddique posted as MS LU hospital Hyderab ..

1 minute ago

Iran says ready to begin arms trade after UN ban l ..

1 minute ago

Police entered hotel room by breaking down its doo ..

20 minutes ago

National Full Contact Shin Kyokushin Karate from D ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.