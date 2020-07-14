UrduPoint.com
Global COVID-19 Count Exceeds 13Mln Cases, Death Toll At 570,776- Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 13 million, Johns Hopkins University dashboard shows.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 13,006,764 as of 21:15 GMT on Monday.

A total of 570,776 people have died of the disease, the university added.

As many as 7,163,038 COVID-19 patients have recovered worldwide.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, Brazil and India.

More Stories From World

