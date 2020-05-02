UrduPoint.com
Global COVID-19 Count Exceeds 3.2Mln, With Nearly 230,000 Deaths - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:31 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 3.2 million, nearly 230,000 people have died from the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 3.2 million, nearly 230,000 people have died from the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.

The global number of cases has risen by over 91,900 to 3,267,184 and the death toll has increased by 5,799 to 229,971, the WHO said.

Most cases of the infection have been recorded in Europe (1,492,024), where the death count stands at over 140,500, it said.

