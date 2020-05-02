Global COVID-19 Count Exceeds 3.3Mln - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached 3,321,402, the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center showed on Friday.

According to the university, 237,180 deaths from coronavirus-related complications have been registered so far.

The United States has the highest case count of over 1 million cases, followed by Spain with over 215,000 cases and Italy with more than 205,000 cases.