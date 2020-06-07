UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 400,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 400,000 on Sunday, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed.

As of 11:25 GMT, the number of coronavirus-related fatalities on a global scale has reached 400,135.

The United States has reported the highest death toll ” 109,802. The US is followed by the United Kingdom, with over 40,000 deaths, and Brazil, where the COVID-19 death toll is approaching 36,000.

At the same time, the cumulative number of cases confirmed globally has surpassed 6.9 million and the overall tally of recoveries has exceeded three million.

