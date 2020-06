Global COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 400,000 - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 400,000 on Sunday, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed.

As of 11:25 GMT, the number of coronavirus-related fatalities on a global scale has reached 400,135.

The United States has reported the highest death toll 109,802. The US is followed by the United Kingdom, with over 40,000 deaths, and Brazil, where the COVID-19 death toll is approaching 36,000.

At the same time, the cumulative number of cases confirmed globally has surpassed 6.9 million and the overall tally of recoveries has exceeded three million.