Global COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 600,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The global COVID-19 death toll rose by 5,111 to 603,691 and the confirmed case total has risen above 14.3 million after 229,780 new positive tests were reported worldwide over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

According to the organization's situation report, Americas continue to lead the world in confirmed cases, with a total of 7,584,675. Europe comes second with 3,079,218.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.