Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 700,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The worldwide number of COVID-19 fatalities has surpassed 700,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

According to the university, the exact death toll currently stands at 700,647, with the global case count totaling 18,480,000, and the number of recoveries recorded across the world since the onset of the pandemic amounting to 11,083,012.

