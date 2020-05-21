UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 328,000, Caseload Tops 5 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:28 PM

Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 328,000, caseload tops 5 mln

Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 328,000 on Thursday, reaching 328,172 as of 1:59 a.m. (0559 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 328,000 on Thursday, reaching 328,172 as of 1:59 a.m. (0559 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, total COVID-19 cases around the world rose to 5,000,038, according to the CSSE.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, which stood at 1,551,853 and 93,439, respectively. Other countries with over 27,000 fatalities included Britain, Italy, France and Spain. Other Countries with over 220,000 cases included Russia, Brazil, Britain, Spain and Italy, the CSSE data showed.

Related Topics

World Russia France Spain Italy Brazil United States

Recent Stories

'Last option' - no Olympic postponement beyond 202 ..

1 minute ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi ..

1 minute ago

Moldova to Hold Presidential Election on November ..

1 minute ago

17 minutes ago

Turtles get boost as Malaysian state to ban egg tr ..

1 minute ago

China's top political meetings open with minute's ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.