Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 328,000, caseload tops 5 mln

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 328,000 on Thursday, reaching 328,172 as of 1:59 a.m. (0559 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, total COVID-19 cases around the world rose to 5,000,038, according to the CSSE.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, which stood at 1,551,853 and 93,439, respectively. Other countries with over 27,000 fatalities included Britain, Italy, France and Spain. Other Countries with over 220,000 cases included Russia, Brazil, Britain, Spain and Italy, the CSSE data showed.