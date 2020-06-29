UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Deaths Top 500,000, Cases Continue To Mount In LatAm, African Countries

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:45 PM

Global COVID-19 deaths top 500,000, cases continue to mount in LatAm, African countries

The coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world, with the death toll worldwide having topped 500,000, and cases surging in Latin American and African nations

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world, with the death toll worldwide having topped 500,000, and cases surging in Latin American and African nations.

Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 500,000 on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Latest data from the CSSE showed that the current death toll stands at 501,281, while the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 10,117,000.

The pandemic has not reached its peak in the Americas, and the situation is "particularly intense" in Central and South America, Michael Ryan, executive director of World Health Organization Health Emergencies Program, said last week.

Brazil, the worst-hit Latin American country, on Sunday reported 552 daily deaths from COVID-19, taking its death toll to 57,622.

In the last 24 hours, 30,476 new cases were reported, bringing the national count to 1,344,143, the Brazilian Health Ministry said in its daily report.

The country ranks the second in the world in both the caseload and deaths, only after the United States.

In Peru, the Health Ministry reported Sunday 3,430 new cases, taking the national tally to 279,419 with a total of 9,317 deaths, with the capital Lima being the hardest hit region.

A total of 10,861 people have required hospital care, including 1,178 in intensive care units and on ventilators, according to the ministry.

The Peruvian government has said the nation's COVID-19 outbreak has reached a plateau and has begun to reactivate the economy with preventive measures in place.

Chile on Sunday reported a total of 271,982 infections, and a death toll of 5,509.

"The virus is hitting us very hard" in Latin America, Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris said at a press conference Sunday.

Chile has a state of catastrophe in place, including a curfew in hard-hit areas since late March that has seen soldiers and police officers deployed in the streets to enforce lockdown orders and other restrictions.

Cases have also kept mounting on the African continent. The number of confirmed cases across the continent reached 371,548 as of Sunday morning, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Ghana are among the African countries severely impacted by COVID-19.

South Africa, the most-affected country in the region, registered a caseload of 138,134 on Sunday, of which 6,334 were reported in the past 24 hours.

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday urged his countrymen to prepare for a further surge in cases during the winter season.

It is anticipated that every province will unfortunately witness an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, the minister said, identifying Gauteng and Western Cape provinces as the most noticeable hotspots.

Egypt confirmed on Sunday 1,265 new COVID-19 infections, raising the country's total to 65,188. Daily infections in Egypt have been surpassing 1,000 cases since May 28, with a record 1,774 infections on June 19.

John Nkengasong, director of Africa CDC, on Friday urged the African continent to brace itself for a rise in the number of cases after easing of lockdowns. He noted that the onset of the pandemic was delayed in Africa but the number of cases and deaths "is increasing rapidly every day."

Related Topics

Africa World Police Egypt Paris Lima Peru United States Ghana Nigeria March May June Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TAQA&#039;s first quarter revenue drops to AED4 bi ..

32 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns PTV, Parliament atta ..

30 minutes ago

SI Shahid, Security Guard Iftikhar lost life durin ..

31 minutes ago

Poland's Duda, Trzaskowski Advance to 2nd Round of ..

31 minutes ago

Seven dead, eight injured brought to SMBB Trauma C ..

31 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme sets new target to ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.