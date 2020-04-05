Global COVID-19 Infection Rate Climbs by 82,000 Over Past Day - WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The global number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by some 82,000 over the past day, reaching 1,133,758 COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization showed on Saturday.

The death count stands at 62,784 people, with over 5,700 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the WHO dashboard.

Europe is leading with some 620,000 cases.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.