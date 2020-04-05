UrduPoint.com
Global COVID-19 Infection Rate Climbs By Almost 80,000 Over Past Day - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The global number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by some 80,000 over the past day, reaching 1,056,159 COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization showed on Saturday.

The death count stands at 57,206 people, with over 6,000 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the WHO dashboard.

Europe is leading with almost 600,000 cases, while the total number of countries and territories hit by the pandemic is 207.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

