Global COVID-19 Infection Rate Climbs to 2.7 Mln, Deaths Up to 187,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) The global number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by 93,716 over the past day, reaching 2,719,897 COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization showed on Saturday.

The death count stands at 187,000 people, with almost 6,000 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the WHO dashboard.

Europe is still leading with 1,314,666 cases.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.