Global COVID-19 Infection Rate Climbs To 4.4 Mln, Deaths Up To 300,000 - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Global COVID-19 Infection Rate Climbs to 4.4 Mln, Deaths Up to 300,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The global number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by 86,827 over the past day, reaching 4,425,485 COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization showed on Saturday.

The death count stands at 302,059 people, with almost 5,000 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the WHO dashboard.

The Americas are leading with 1,909,483 cases.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

