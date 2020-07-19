UrduPoint.com
Global COVID-19 Infections Climb By Record 259,000 - WHO

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The global number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by over 259,000 over the past day, the highest daily total so far, the World Health Organization showed on Saturday.

Friday's total was 237,743 cases, also a record.

On Saturday, the rise was even higher at 259,848 cases, with the global total now at 13,876,441.

The death count stands at 593,087 people, with over 7,360 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the WHO dashboard.

The Americas are leading with 7,306,371 cases.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

