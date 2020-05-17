Global COVID-19 Infections Climb to 4.5 Mln, Deaths Up to 307,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The global number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by 100,012 over the past day, reaching 4,525,497 COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization showed on Saturday.

The death count stands at 307,395 people, with over 5,000 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the WHO dashboard.

The Americas are leading with 1,966,932 cases.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.