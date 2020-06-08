UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Infections Climb To 6.7 Mln, Deaths Approach 400,000 - WHO

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

Global COVID-19 Infections Climb to 6.7 Mln, Deaths Approach 400,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The global number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by over 136,000 over the past day, reaching 6.7 million COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization showed on Sunday.

The death count stands at 397,388 people, with over 4,586 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the WHO dashboard.

The Americas are leading with 3,234,875 cases.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

Related Topics

World March Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

National banks&#039; net foreign assets to AED79.8 ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.