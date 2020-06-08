Global COVID-19 Infections Climb to 6.7 Mln, Deaths Approach 400,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The global number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by over 136,000 over the past day, reaching 6.7 million COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization showed on Sunday.

The death count stands at 397,388 people, with over 4,586 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the WHO dashboard.

The Americas are leading with 3,234,875 cases.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.