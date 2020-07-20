Global COVID-19 Infections Exceed 14 Million - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The global number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by 166,735 over the past day with the total now above 14 million, the World Health Organization showed on Sunday.

Saturday's total was a record of some 259,000 cases.

On Sunday, the global total grew to 14,043,176.

The death count stands at 597,583 people, with 4,496 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the WHO dashboard.

The Americas are leading with 7,376,748 cases.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.