UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Infections Exceed 14 Million - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Global COVID-19 Infections Exceed 14 Million - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The global number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by 166,735 over the past day with the total now above 14 million, the World Health Organization showed on Sunday.

Saturday's total was a record of some 259,000 cases.

On Sunday, the global total grew to 14,043,176.

The death count stands at 597,583 people, with 4,496 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the WHO dashboard.

The Americas are leading with 7,376,748 cases.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

Related Topics

World March Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on Amir of Kuwait&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait Amir undergoes &quot;successful&quot; surge ..

3 hours ago

Ninety doctors from Al Jalila Children’s receive ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Chamber launches task force to tackle late p ..

5 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

6 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.