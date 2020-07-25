UrduPoint.com
Global COVID-19 Recoveries Top 9 Million - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The number of people who have recovered from infection with COVID-19 has exceeded the 9 million mark on Saturday, according to the global tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

According to the university, which has become the de facto go-to source on COVID-19 statistics, the total number of recovered has reached 9,043,203 from over 15.

7 million infections. At the same time, 639,652 people have lost their lives to the disease.

The United States alone accounts for nearly 1.26 million recoveries, as the nation has become the worst affected by the pandemic in the world.

