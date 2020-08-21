UrduPoint.com
Global COVID-19 Tally Rises By Over 263,000 In Past Day To More Than 22.2 Million - WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases globally has grown by more than 263,000 in the past 24 hours, while over 6,500 patients have died in the same period of time, the World Health Organization's (WHO) data revealed on late Thursday.

 

The WHO said that the total number of new cases in the world amounted to 263,601, while the increment in fatalities to 6,554.

Overall, the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide stands at 22,256,220, while the global death toll at 782,456.

WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

More Stories From World

