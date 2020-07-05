UrduPoint.com
Global COVID-19 Tally Rises By Record 212,326 Cases Over Day - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) registered on Saturday a daily record of 212,326 COVID-19 cases worldwide.

The UN health agency said in a new situation report that the global COVID-19 count now stood at over 10.

9 million cases, while further 5,134 reported fatalities took the coronavirus death toll to 523,011.

Americas continue to lead the count with over 5.5 million cases, followed by Europe with more than 2.7 million.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

