Global COVID-19 Tally Rises By Record 3.6 Million In Week - WHO

Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Global COVID-19 Tally Rises by Record 3.6 Million in Week - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed by a record 3.6 million globally last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

As of November 8, the global tally totaled over 49.

7 million cases, which is 8 percent more compared to the previous week.

The death toll rose by over 54,000 over the same period.

The previous all-time high of over 3.3 million infections was recorded in the week from October 26 to November 1.

