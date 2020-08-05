UrduPoint.com
Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 18 Million - WHO

Wed 05th August 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) More than 219,000 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 18.1 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

Over the past day, 219,862 new cases were reported to the WHO, and the overall number reached 18,142,718 since the start of the health crisis.

At the same time, 4,278 new coronavirus-related fatalities were registered globally over the given period, taking the overall death toll to 691,013.

More Stories From World

