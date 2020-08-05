Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 18 Million - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) More than 219,000 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 18.1 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

At the same time, 4,278 new coronavirus-related fatalities were registered globally over the given period, taking the overall death toll to 691,013.