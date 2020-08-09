Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 19 Million - WHO

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) More than 284,000 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 19.1 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.

Over the past day, 284,441 new cases were reported to the WHO, and the overall number reached 19,187,943 since the start of the health crisis.

At the same time, 6,565 new coronavirus-related fatalities were registered globally over the given period, taking the overall death toll to 716,075.

