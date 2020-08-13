UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 20 Million - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 20 Million - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Nearly 214,985 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 20.1 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

According to the organization, the exact number of COVID-19 cases in the world is now at 20,162,474.

At the same time, 4,835 new coronavirus-related fatalities were registered globally over the given period, taking the overall death toll to 737,417.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

Related Topics

World Same March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

3 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

18 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

33 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

48 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE sheds light on Youth Council&#039;s strategi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.