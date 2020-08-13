Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 20 Million - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Nearly 214,985 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 20.1 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

According to the organization, the exact number of COVID-19 cases in the world is now at 20,162,474.

At the same time, 4,835 new coronavirus-related fatalities were registered globally over the given period, taking the overall death toll to 737,417.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.