Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 2.8Mln Cases - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) The global number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by almost 85,000 in the past 24 hours, climbing to 2,804,796 COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization showed on Sunday.

The death toll stands at 193,722 people, with 6,018 deaths recorded in the given period, according to the WHO dashboard.

The European region is still leading the count with 1,341,851 confirmed cases and 122,218 deaths, followed by the Americas with 1,094,846 cases and 56,063 fatalities.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.