UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 2.8Mln Cases - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 2.8Mln Cases - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The global number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by almost 85,000 in the past 24 hours, climbing to 2,804,796 COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization showed on Sunday.

The death toll stands at 193,722 people, with 6,018 deaths recorded in the given period, according to the WHO dashboard.

The European region is still leading the count with 1,341,851 confirmed cases and 122,218 deaths, followed by the Americas with 1,094,846 cases and 56,063 fatalities.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

Related Topics

World March Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,223 new coronavirus cases

42 minutes ago

Dubai College of Tourism launches online tour guid ..

2 hours ago

DHA’s four hospitals receive Joint Commission In ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall and Dragon Mart pre ..

2 hours ago

CDA to distribute 500,000 meals as part of ‘10 m ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation issues its 5th report on l ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.