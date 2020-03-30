Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 634,000, Death Toll Approaches 30,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached 634,835, among them 29,957 fatalities, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday.

Over the past 24 hours, 63,159 people were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus and 3,464 people died, according to the update.

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.