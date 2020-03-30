UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 634,000, Death Toll Approaches 30,000 - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 634,000, Death Toll Approaches 30,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached 634,835, among them 29,957 fatalities, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday.

Over the past 24 hours, 63,159 people were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus and 3,464 people died, according to the update.

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

Related Topics

World Died March Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 220,000 laboratory tests conducted for COVID- ..

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi President discuss efforts ..

38 minutes ago

UAE reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveri ..

2 hours ago

Suspension of metro, tram and marine services exte ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pope Francis discuss developmen ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi ballistic missile att ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.