UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 65 Million - WHO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 65 Million - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The global coronavirus case count has surpassed 65 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.

According to the WHO data, the number of confirmed cases worldwide currently stands at 65,257,767, with 1,513,179 related fatalities.

Over 645,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 12,000 deaths were reported to the WHO in the past 24 hours.

The Americas, with over 27 million cases, remains the most affected part of the world, and is followed by Europe with nearly 20 million cases.

Related Topics

World Europe Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

7 minutes ago

Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Post-B ..

22 minutes ago

English Championship game overshadowed by booing a ..

43 minutes ago

MotoGP ace Marquez to stay in hospital after third ..

43 minutes ago

Govt is making all out efforts to protect lives of ..

50 minutes ago

Sterling strikes as Man City sweep aside Fulham

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.