Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 65 Million - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The global coronavirus case count has surpassed 65 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.

According to the WHO data, the number of confirmed cases worldwide currently stands at 65,257,767, with 1,513,179 related fatalities.

Over 645,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 12,000 deaths were reported to the WHO in the past 24 hours.

The Americas, with over 27 million cases, remains the most affected part of the world, and is followed by Europe with nearly 20 million cases.