Global COVID-19 Tally Tops 25.8Mln, Death Toll Nears 860,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 25.8 million worldwide, while almost 860,000 deaths from the disease have been recorded since the start of the outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily situation report on Thursday.

According to the WHO, 279,338 new infections and 6,318 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded globally in the past 24 hours.

Given the update, the global number of confirmed cases since the outbreak has now reached 25,884,895, while the death toll has risen to 859,130, the report said.

Most cases and fatalities ” 13.6 million and 473,437, respectively ” remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues to lead with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” 6.01 million and 183,610, respectively.