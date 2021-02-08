UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Vaccine Toolbox To Add More Shots In Q2 2021 - GAVI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 11:47 PM

Global COVID-19 Vaccine Toolbox to Add More Shots in Q2 2021 - GAVI

COVAX, a global COVID-19 vaccine sharing mechanism, will add more shots to its portfolio from April-June of this year, the CEO of the GAVI vaccine alliance, one of the organizations behind the initiative, announced Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) COVAX, a global COVID-19 vaccine sharing mechanism, will add more shots to its portfolio from April-June of this year, the CEO of the GAVI vaccine alliance, one of the organizations behind the initiative, announced Monday.

The AstraZeneca vaccine accounts for the largest share of COVAX's supply due to it having a lower cost that those of Pfizer or Moderna. The Swedish-UK vaccine also has a lower stated efficacy.

"AstraZeneca was really the first vaccine. Of course, we also have a small amount of doses of the Pfizer vaccine now as well .

.. but the idea was to try to get a very large portfolio of products and we have done that. So, we will be seeing other vaccines enter the portfolio and be available for participants of COVAX in the second quarter [of 2021]," he said at a WHO press briefing.

AstraZeneca received another blow after a study showed that the vaccine offered only a limited protection against mild cases of infection with the faster-spreading strain related to South Africa. The caveat is that research was conducted among a small group of younger, healthier adults.

Related Topics

Alliance South Africa Turkish Lira From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Berlin Promises to Respond to G ..

3 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates graduates of fir ..

35 minutes ago

Masdar achieves first close on 1.6 GW clean energy ..

35 minutes ago

Guterres Welcomes US Move to Re-Engage With UN Hum ..

3 minutes ago

South Africa considers reduced AstraZeneca rollout ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.