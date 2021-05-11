UrduPoint.com
Global Crackdown By Police From 31 Nations Seizes 56,400 Cultural Goods - Interpol

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) A five month crackdown by law enforcement of 31 nations resulted in the seizure of 56,400 items of cultural value and 67 arrests, the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) said on Tuesday.

"These include archaeological objects, furniture, coins, paintings, musical instruments and sculptures," an INTERPOL press release said.

During the operational phase from June 1 to October 31 in 2020 law enforcement conducted tens of thousands of inspections at airports, ports, border crossings, auction houses, museums and private residences, the release said.

As a result, more than 300 investigations were opened, and 67 individuals arrested. The operation was the most successful to date, with more than 56,400 cultural goods seized, the release added.

The operation, with law enforcement from 31 nations participating, was led by the Spanish Civil Guard. International coordination was supported by Europol, INTERPOL and the World Customs Organization, according to the release.

