(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COPENHAGEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) At the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, enthusiasm from international companies such as Grundfos, a Denmark-based international pump manufacturer, was typical and emblematic of those wishing to extend their reach into the Chinese market.

Peter Vestergren Aakesen, a senior director at Grundfos, who attended last year's expo for the first time, said he was touched by the simple and ubiquitous global exchanges at the expo and was surprised by the continued "spillover effect" of opportunities from last year, which has been beneficial to foreign companies in China like Grundfos.

A year later, Aakesen had a more personal experience of China's prosperity and vitality.

In August 2022, he traveled about 9,000 km from Denmark to China to relocate his family to Shanghai, a decision he described as "like an adventure."

As a senior products director for the commercial buildings service division at Grundfos, Aakesen has enveloped himself in the development of the green building market in China.

"Energy-saving renovation of existing old buildings is an important part of carbon reduction in buildings, and how to make Grundfos solutions provide better support is the first thing we think about when we develop new products, on the premise that we must fully understand the Chinese market and customers' needs," said Aakesen.

For this reason, Ankesen is nearly evangelical about the opportunities that the expo provides, describing it as a topic that he enjoys bringing up, "whether in official meetings with the Danish headquarters or when returning to Denmark to visit friends and relatives.

"

"I have sent out invitations to colleagues around the world, especially the product development team that I am responsible for, and I suggested that it would be a good opportunity for them to come to the site of the CIIE, to meet face-to-face with Chinese customers and listen to their needs and feedback," said Aakesen, commenting on his promotion for the CIIE that ran from Nov. 5 to 10.

In response, Grundfos colleagues from not only Denmark, but also France, Italy, the United States and Germany convened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

Astrid Norgaard Friis, group vice president of Grundfos and Aakesen's Danish colleague, was among the company diaspora attending the expo.

Friis said that it was her first time to China and also the first time she participated in the expo.

"I believe the CIIE is key for Grundfos to successfully do business in China," she said, adding that she expected to get a good understanding of the Chinese market and explore more possibilities in global cultural exchange.

"I fundamentally believe that we all benefit from global trade through collaboration in an innovative space," she said. Enditem