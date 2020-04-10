Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 100,000 - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Global death toll from the coronavirus infection has surpassed 100,000, according to the latest statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths currently stands at 100,376, including 18,849 in Italy, 17,925 in the United States and 15,970 in Spain.

The total number of confirmed cases worldwide now stands at 1,650,210, the number of recoveries at 368,669, the university says.