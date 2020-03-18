UrduPoint.com
Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 8,000: AFP Tally

Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

The global death toll from the new coronavirus pandemic topped 8,000 on Wednesday, according to an AFP tally based on official figures

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The global death toll from the new coronavirus pandemic topped 8,000 on Wednesday, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

As of 1200 GMT, 8,092 deaths have been recorded, most of them in Europe (3,422) and in Asia (3,384), where the outbreak originated. With 684 new deaths in the past 24 hours out of a total 78,766 cases, Europe is the continent where the pandemic is spreading the most rapidly.

