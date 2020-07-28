UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Surpasses 650,000, Cases Count Tops 6.3Mln - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The global death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 650,000, while the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has exceeded 16.3 million so far, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily situation report on Tuesday.

Over the past 24 hours, 226,783 infections and 4,153 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded worldwide, the WHO said.

According to the reports, the global number of confirmed cases since the outbreak has now reached 16,341,920, while the death toll has risen to 650,805.

The majority of cases and deaths ” 8.7 million and almost 340,000, respectively ” remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues to be the country with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” 4.2 million and over 146,000, respectively.

