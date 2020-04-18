UrduPoint.com
Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 150,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world exceeded 150,000, more than 2.2 million cases of infection were detected, more than 560,000 of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

According to the latest data of 19.00 GMT, the number of people infected globally is 2,214,861, of them 150,948 people died.

More Stories From World

