Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 150,000 - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world exceeded 150,000, more than 2.2 million cases of infection were detected, more than 560,000 of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

