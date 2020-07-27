UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Death Toll Nears 650,000 Mark From COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:11 PM

Global death toll nears 650,000 mark from COVID-19

The global death toll from coronavirus is nearing 650,000, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University on Monday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The global death toll from coronavirus is nearing 650,000, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University on Monday.

Data showed the death toll stands at 648,966, while the number of cases stood at 16,264,048, and a total of 9,407,977 patients won their battle against COVID-19.

Brazil has the highest number of recoveries with more than 1.81 million, followed by the US with nearly 1.3 million.

While the US -- the only country to cross the 4 million threshold of infections with an excess of 4.23 million cases and nearly 147,000 deaths -- continues to be the worst-hit by the virus, the new epicenter Brazil has over 2.4 million cases and more than 87,004 fatalities.

Also, the US and Brazil is followed by the UK with 45,837 fatalities and Mexico with 43,680 deaths.

Additionally, a total of 35,107 people in Italy have lost the battle against the virus, followed closely by India with 32,771 fatalities.

China, ground zero for the disease, has registered more than 86,570 cases and over 80,459 recoveries, while its death toll stood at 4,652. The barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

Related Topics

India China Italy Brazil United Kingdom Mexico December From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US$1 million Global Maker Challenge reveals 20 fin ..

42 minutes ago

Gold rally sign of global economic turmoil: Mian Z ..

50 minutes ago

Japan Plans Nationwide Survey on COVID-19's Mental ..

11 seconds ago

Emirates NBD completes customer migration to &#039 ..

57 minutes ago

Gold break all previous records as per tola price ..

58 minutes ago

Clashes Between Protesters, Security in Baghdad Re ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.