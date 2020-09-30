Global death toll surpasses 1 mln: WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

GENEVA -- The COVID-19 death toll worldwide has surpassed one million, reaching 1,000,040 as of Tuesday, according to the latest numbers from the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of 5:08 p.m. CEST (1508 GMT) on Tuesday, there have been 33,249,563 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,000,040 deaths, reported to the WHO.

ALGIERS -- Algeria on Tuesday reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 51,368, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry also announced seven new fatalities from coronavirus, raising the death toll in the North African country to 1,726.

LIMA -- Some 10 percent of fatalities in Peru from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) involve patients with cardiovascular disease, the coordinator of the Directorate of Non-communicable Diseases, Jorge Hancco, said on Tuesday.

The specialist said that heart disease is one of the main risks of dying of COVID-19, which to date has claimed 32,324 lives in Peru and infected 808,714 people.

TRIPOLI -- Libya on Tuesday reported 801 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 34,014.

The National Center for Disease Control of Libya also announced 384 new recoveries and 13 more deaths, raising the total recoveries in Libya to 18,902 and the death toll to 540.

ANKARA -- Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases increased by 1,427 on Tuesday, raising the total diagnosed patients to 317,272, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

Meanwhile, 68 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,130, according to the data shared by the ministry.