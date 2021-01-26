Global Defense Spending Hit $1.93 Trillion in 2020, Highest Mark Since 2010 - Consultancy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Global defense spending has increased to $1.93 trillion, continuing the uninterrupted growth of the last seven years and reaching the highest point since 2010, according to data from open-source intelligence company Jane's Information Group.

"Continuing seven years of uninterrupted expansion, global defence spending rose by 1.9% in 2020, according to defence spending data from Janes, the trusted global agency for open-source defence intelligence. Total global defence spending reached USD1.93 trillion in 2020 - up almost USD180 billion from USD1.75 trillion in 2010," the company said in a statement.

At the same time, the company predicts that this year's growth will be significantly slower due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With all regions except Europe, AsPAC and Latin America likely to implement real reductions in 2021, total defence spending growth will fall to its lowest rate since 2013 - but we're not expecting an overall contraction. In fact, the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on military funding is likely to fall in 2022, when governments may begin to rein in spending," Jane's lead analyst, Andrew MacDonald, said.

Last April, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported that global defense spending for 2019 was at $1.9 trillion, which was 3.6 percent higher than 2018, with the United States, China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia among the top spenders.