UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Defense Spending Hit $1.93 Trillion In 2020, Highest Mark Since 2010 - Consultancy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:20 PM

Global Defense Spending Hit $1.93 Trillion in 2020, Highest Mark Since 2010 - Consultancy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Global defense spending has increased to $1.93 trillion, continuing the uninterrupted growth of the last seven years and reaching the highest point since 2010, according to data from open-source intelligence company Jane's Information Group.

"Continuing seven years of uninterrupted expansion, global defence spending rose by 1.9% in 2020, according to defence spending data from Janes, the trusted global agency for open-source defence intelligence. Total global defence spending reached USD1.93 trillion in 2020 - up almost USD180 billion from USD1.75 trillion in 2010," the company said in a statement.

At the same time, the company predicts that this year's growth will be significantly slower due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With all regions except Europe, AsPAC and Latin America likely to implement real reductions in 2021, total defence spending growth will fall to its lowest rate since 2013 - but we're not expecting an overall contraction. In fact, the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on military funding is likely to fall in 2022, when governments may begin to rein in spending," Jane's lead analyst, Andrew MacDonald, said.

Last April, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported that global defense spending for 2019 was at $1.9 trillion, which was 3.6 percent higher than 2018, with the United States, China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia among the top spenders.

Related Topics

India Russia Europe China Company Stockholm Same Lead United States Saudi Arabia April May 2018 2019 2020 All From Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak  vs South Africa:  South Africa loses first ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 58 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

57 minutes ago

UAEU announces scientific research partnership on ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia set to pass 1 million coronavirus infect ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC named UAE’s most valuable brand for third ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 26, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.