UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Demand For Passenger Flights Drops By 70.3% Year-on-Year In November - IATA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:23 PM

Global Demand for Passenger Flights Drops by 70.3% Year-on-Year in November - IATA

The global demand for passenger flights has decreased by 70.3 percent this past November, compared to November 2019, due to the coronavirus-related measures implemented by countries, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The global demand for passenger flights has decreased by 70.3 percent this past November, compared to November 2019, due to the coronavirus-related measures implemented by countries, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

"Total demand (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) was down 70.3% compared to November 2019, virtually unchanged from the 70.6% year-to-year decline recorded in October," the IATA said in a press release.

According to the IATA, the sharpest drop in the demand for passenger flights of 84.5 percent was registered in the middle East that was followed by Europe (82.2 percent) and Africa (75.5 percent).

The association added that the global demand for air freight shrunk by 6.

6 percent this November, compared to the previous year's figures.

"Global demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs*), was 6.6% below previous-year levels in November," the IATA said.

According to the association, the most dramatic 19.2 percent decrease was recorded in Latin America that was followed by Europe with a 13.4 percent drop.

On December 29, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said that, in November, the passenger traffic at Russian airports decreased by roughly 28 percent, compared to October, adding that 4.66 million passengers traveled by Russia's air companies that was 48 percent less than November 2019.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Europe Traffic Middle East October November December 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Bitcoin Hits New Record Price of $39,000

5 minutes ago

Bairstow says IPL experience key to ace Sri Lanka ..

5 minutes ago

Police chief directs action against terrorists, co ..

6 minutes ago

Secy Agri orders to continue management activities ..

6 minutes ago

Denmark's Energy Agency Confirms Nord Stream 2 Con ..

6 minutes ago

France plans mass duck slaughter as bird flu hits ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.