UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Demand For Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Exceeds Supply - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Global Demand for Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Exceeds Supply - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The global demand for a Russian vaccine against COVID-19 exceeds supply but the inoculation of Russians remains a priority for Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The very fact that the demand for the Russian vaccine in the world is great ...

and that the demand at the moment significantly exceeds the supply that production capacities can provide, of course, it makes the Russian Direct Investment Fund [RDIF] work very, very hard," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that the RDIF is responsible for international contacts on exports of the Russian covid-19 vaccine.

"The fund really works day and night and, of course, through the fund and through the government, the president receives daily reports on how things are going. With a clear understanding that the issue of continuing vaccination of Russians remains an indisputable priority," Peskov added.

Related Topics

World Exports Moscow Russia Government

Recent Stories

South Korea to Start Inoculating People Over 75 in ..

4 minutes ago

Fans barred from Tokyo Olympics torch relay start

4 minutes ago

Dane Who Died After AstraZeneca Shot Had Unusual S ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Is Unaware of Navalny's Whereabouts, Says ..

5 minutes ago

Cycling race held at Kartarpur Corridor

5 minutes ago

Rs 98,007.296 million released for NHA projects un ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.