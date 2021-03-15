Global Demand for Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Exceeds Supply - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The global demand for a Russian vaccine against COVID-19 exceeds supply but the inoculation of Russians remains a priority for Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The very fact that the demand for the Russian vaccine in the world is great ...

and that the demand at the moment significantly exceeds the supply that production capacities can provide, of course, it makes the Russian Direct Investment Fund [RDIF] work very, very hard," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that the RDIF is responsible for international contacts on exports of the Russian covid-19 vaccine.

"The fund really works day and night and, of course, through the fund and through the government, the president receives daily reports on how things are going. With a clear understanding that the issue of continuing vaccination of Russians remains an indisputable priority," Peskov added.