Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

The 4th Global digital economy conference 2024 is being held in the Chinese capital from July 2 to July 5

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The 4th Global digital economy conference 2024 is being held in the Chinese capital from July 2 to July 5.

Themed "Opening up a New Era of Digital Intelligence, Sharing a New Digital Future", it features a series of forums and seminars characterized by three specific activities, namely Digital Economy Experience Week, Digital Night and Achievement Release Conference.

The Development of China's Digital Economy (2023) showed that the enabling effect of Digital China is becoming increasingly prominent.

Last year, the added value of the core industries of our digital economy is estimated to exceed RMB 12 trillion, accounting for about 10% of GDP, Liu Liehong, Director of the National Data Bureau, cited data in his opening speech, to introduce the overall development achievements of China's digital industry.

China is not only boosting domestic new quality productivity through the leapfrog of the digital economy, but also, as a leader in the global digital economy, actively participating in the construction of global digital infrastructure based on the "Digital Silk Road", CEN reported.

"Recognizing the immense potential of IT sector, both Pakistan and China have made substantial strides in harnessing its capabilities," Shaza Fatima Khwaja, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan, emphasized.

Addressing in a keynote speech, the Minister told that the Kearney's Global Services Location Index in 2022 showed that Pakistan is the most attractive destination for outsourcing. With around 20,000 registered IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) companies exporting to over 170 countries, our IT sector's growth is robust. We offer 100% equity ownership, 100% repatriation of capital and dividends, and income tax credits for IT exports to foreign investors.â€

About 20 top IT companies from Pakistan is participating in GDEC 2024, all of which has expected to sign MoUs to enhance China-Pakistan IT cooperation.

"China, a global leader in technology and innovation, has made remarkable advancements in artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, and 5G technology.

The Belt and Road Initiative and the Digital Silk Route project underscore China's commitment to building a connected and technologically advanced world. Integrating digital technologies into CPEC projects promises new avenues for economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development," Khwaja highlighted.

"This time, the conference provides a platform for companies from both nations to explore joint ventures, share best practices, and engage in knowledge exchange."

Today, digital transformation is reshaping various industries at an unprecedented speed. The UAE is also embracing block-chain technology and build relevant pilot areas. In addition, we are empowering many start-ups to engage in related fields. In the field of digital economy, China and the UAE are working increasingly closely, which is something we both delightfully to see. At present, our trade scale is expanding rapidly, bringing unlimited opportunities.

As our largest trading partner, China's bilateral trade volume in 2023 is close to USD 95 billion, and last year, China's investment flow to the UAE increased by 16.48% year-on-year, accounting for about 60% of China's total investment in Arab countries," noted Sameer Al Ansari, CEO of RAK Digital Asset Oasis of the UAE.

"As a powerful tool for trade, I would like to emphasize the vital role played by the China-UAE cross-border payment system. By working closely with China, the UAE could focus on digital economy and artificial intelligence planning, striving to create an environment that vigorously promotes digital innovation. Here, I would also like to invite entrepreneurs and individuals around the globe to jointly shape the future of blockchain and digital industries," Al Ansari appealed.

On the same day, the results of the Global Digital Economy Partner Cities Cooperation Initiative was officially released, proposing cities including Leipzig in Germany, Phnom Penh in Cambodia, and Dushanbe in Tajikistan as new partners to share the results of global digital economic development, with old friends such as Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Islamabad in Pakistan.

APP/asg