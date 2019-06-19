Global Displacement Exceeds 70 Million in 2018 - UNHCR Report

The number of people displaced in 2018 worldwide topped 70 million - the highest figure the United Nations has ever recorded, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a new report on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The number of people displaced in 2018 worldwide topped 70 million - the highest figure the United Nations has ever recorded, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR ) said in a new report on Wednesday.

"Over the past decade, the global population of forcibly displaced people grew substantially from 43.3 million in 2009 to 70.8 million in 2018, reaching a record high," the report said.

The increase in 2018 was largely caused by asylum-seekers leaving Venezuela and internal displacement in Ethiopia, the report said. Syrian people were the next largest newly displaced population in 2018.

The report separated displaced people into three main groups: refugees reaching 25.9 million worldwide, asylum-seekers comprised of 3.5 million individuals globally, and internally displaced people who include 41.3 million individuals.

According to the data of the report, the leading country of origin among refugees was Syria with 6.

7 million in 2018, ] followed by Afghanistan, South Sudan, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic, Eritrea and Burundi.

The largest population of Syrian refugees was hosted by Turkey, with 3.6 million in 2018. Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Germany, Sweden and Sudan also hosted significant numbers of refugees, the report found.

To address the surge in displacement, the best solution with refugees is to provide a voluntary and safe return to places of origin, the UNHCR noted throughout the report. Other solutions include the possibility of integrating refugees into their host communities or resettling them in a third country.

According to the UNHCR, in 2018, only 92,400 of refugees worldwide were resettled, with some 593,800 refugees having been able to return home, and 62,600 individuals being naturalized.