UrduPoint.com

Global Economy Can Face Severe Repercussions Of US Default - IMF

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Global Economy Can Face Severe Repercussions Of US Default - IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Thursday that a potential default in the United States could lead to "severe repercussions" for the global economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Thursday that a potential default in the United States could lead to "severe repercussions" for the global economy.

"We are concerned about severe repercussions for both the US economy, but also the global economy," IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told reporters.

One of the repercussions the IMF sees is higher interest rates, she added. She also mentioned "some broader instability" in the global economy.

As Kozack noted, the transition from lower interest rates to higher levels in the United States affects many countries, particularly economies in debt distress.

"We would want to avoid those severe repercussions," she said.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to negotiate lifting the US debt ceiling. Last month, House Republicans passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending. However, Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have rejected the measure.

Biden is set to meet again with congressional leaders on Friday to follow up on debt ceiling negotiations.

The US could default on its financial obligations as early as June if the debt ceiling is not raised, the Treasury Department said earlier this month.

Related Topics

IMF Senate Exchange Lead United States June From Government

Recent Stories

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1 Year Highs, Raising ..

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1 Year Highs, Raising Chance for Fed Rate Pause

23 seconds ago
 IMF Says Grain Deal Important Way to Provide Food ..

IMF Says Grain Deal Important Way to Provide Food to Global Economy

59 seconds ago
 US to Get First Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer With ..

US to Get First Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer With Anti-Air Warfare Capability S ..

2 minutes ago
 Stock markets down as traders weigh inflation, rat ..

Stock markets down as traders weigh inflation, rate hikes

25 seconds ago
 Police arrests over 200 people involved in violent ..

Police arrests over 200 people involved in violent acts: CCPO

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Admits Possibility of Mos ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Admits Possibility of Moscow Leaving Arctic Council

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.