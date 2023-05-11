Global Economy Can Face Severe Repercussions Of US Default - IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Thursday that a potential default in the United States could lead to "severe repercussions" for the global economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Thursday that a potential default in the United States could lead to "severe repercussions" for the global economy.

"We are concerned about severe repercussions for both the US economy, but also the global economy," IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told reporters.

One of the repercussions the IMF sees is higher interest rates, she added. She also mentioned "some broader instability" in the global economy.

As Kozack noted, the transition from lower interest rates to higher levels in the United States affects many countries, particularly economies in debt distress.

"We would want to avoid those severe repercussions," she said.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to negotiate lifting the US debt ceiling. Last month, House Republicans passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending. However, Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have rejected the measure.

Biden is set to meet again with congressional leaders on Friday to follow up on debt ceiling negotiations.

The US could default on its financial obligations as early as June if the debt ceiling is not raised, the Treasury Department said earlier this month.