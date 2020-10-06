Global Economy Faces 'Difficult Climb' Toward Recovery - IMF Chief

The global economy has fared better than expected during the coronavirus pandemic but faces a steep upward path toward full recovery, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday during a virtual event hosted by the London School of Economics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The global economy has fared better than expected during the coronavirus pandemic but faces a steep upward path toward full recovery, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday during a virtual event hosted by the London School of Economics.

"We now estimate that developments in the second and third quarters were somewhat better than expected, allowing for a small upward revision to our global forecast for 2020," Georgieva said. "The global economy is coming back from the depths of the crisis.

But this calamity is far from over. All countries are now facing what I would call 'The Long Ascent' � a difficult climb that will be long, uneven, and uncertain. And prone to setbacks."

Despite some improvements, key downside risks remain and the IMF continues to project a partial and uneven recovery for 2021, Georgieva said.

"We estimate that global public debt will reach a record-high of about 100 percent of GDP in 2020," she said.

The IMF and the World Bank Group will conduct annual meetings in a virtual format next week.