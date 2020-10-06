UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Economy Faces 'Difficult Climb' Toward Recovery - IMF Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:29 PM

Global Economy Faces 'Difficult Climb' Toward Recovery - IMF Chief

The global economy has fared better than expected during the coronavirus pandemic but faces a steep upward path toward full recovery, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday during a virtual event hosted by the London School of Economics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The global economy has fared better than expected during the coronavirus pandemic but faces a steep upward path toward full recovery, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday during a virtual event hosted by the London School of Economics.

"We now estimate that developments in the second and third quarters were somewhat better than expected, allowing for a small upward revision to our global forecast for 2020," Georgieva said. "The global economy is coming back from the depths of the crisis.

But this calamity is far from over. All countries are now facing what I would call 'The Long Ascent' � a difficult climb that will be long, uneven, and uncertain. And prone to setbacks."

Despite some improvements, key downside risks remain and the IMF continues to project a partial and uneven recovery for 2021, Georgieva said.

"We estimate that global public debt will reach a record-high of about 100 percent of GDP in 2020," she said.

The IMF and the World Bank Group will conduct annual meetings in a virtual format next week.

Related Topics

IMF World Bank London 2020 Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi visits Elite Agro farm in Al Ain

16 minutes ago

First-ever UFC women&#039;s main event in Abu Dhab ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

31 minutes ago

Third cohort of Dubai Chamber&#039;s Market Access ..

45 minutes ago

DHA Director-General inspects new COVID-19 testing ..

46 minutes ago

AJK DWP reviews reviews development projects worth ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.