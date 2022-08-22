Global Economy Heading for Sulfur Crisis as Decarbonization Ramps Up - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The world is likely to face a sulfuric acid crisis in the next two decades as an unintended consequence of the green transition that will potentially eliminate this byproduct of fossil fuel refining, a study shows.

The main goal of the study, published by researchers from the University College London in The Geographical Journal on August 21, is to identify this major issue, which they warn may undermine global decarbonization efforts and impact global food security.

"Depending on how rapidly the world decarbonises and the amount of negative carbon emissions used to offset fossil fuel use, there could be a shortfall in sulfuric acid of between 100 and 320 million tonnes. That is a shortfall of between 40% and 130% of current production by 2040," authors estimate.

Over 246 million tonnes of sulfuric acid are used annually and 80% of its supply comes from desulfurisation of fossil fuels. Demand for sulfur is expected to increase to over 400 million tonnes by 2040 simultaneously with green technology advancement, which relies heavily on the mineral for the production of rare metals used to make lightweight electric motors and high-performance lithium-ion batteries. In agriculture, sulfur is used to produce phosphorus fertilizers.

The study suggests that, unless action is taken, green technology may outbid the food industry for sulfur that will be extensively mined from the earth crust, reversing some of the gains made in reducing the environmental footprint of fossil fuels.