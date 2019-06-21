Global Economy May Lose Up to $2.5Trln Over Cyberattacks in 2019 - Russian Prime Minister

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The losses of the global economy from cyberattacks may increase this year to $2.5 trillion, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the International Cybersecurity Congress.

"Digitalization, rapid growth of technologies, innovative achievements, as is known, create both risks and threats.

For example, according to analysts, cyberattacks alone may increase the losses of the global economy this year to $2.5 trillion," Medvedev said.

He said Russia annually registers tens of millions of cyberattacks on state and private resources, and called to develop global regulations to ensure cybersecurity, adding that Russia is ready to share with the world its cybersecurity experience.

Medvedev said the refusal by some countries to cooperate in cybersecurity is a strange and dangerous position, which pushes countries back to the side of international relations.